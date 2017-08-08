Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

‘Sorry Uncle Kit Siang… we don’t love the way you lied’

Tuesday August 8, 2017
02:06 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — At least six banners have been put up in Gelang Patah, Johor, criticising DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang by making a play on the lyrics of pop songs.

The Star Online reported that the banners of the Gelang Patah MP were put up by unknown parties, featuring his face with messages signed off by ‘Gelang Patah, Patah Hati’ [translation: Gelang Patah, Heartbroken].

“Sorry, Uncle Kit Siang, we are not Rihanna, we don’t love the way you lied” reads one banner, referencing American rapper Eminem’s Love the Way You Lie track featuring Rihanna.

Another banner spoofs the massive international smash hit See You Again by US rapper Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, saying: “It’s been a long way without you my friend, so I’ll vote you out when I see you again”.

Another banner reads, “You came in like a wrecking ball, all you ever did was break our hearts”, spoofing American singer Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball.

