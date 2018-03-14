Sorry if I hurt your feelings with my sharp criticism, Rafizi tells BN MPs

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli announced that he would not be seeking reelection at the coming polls due to his 18-month jail sentence under the Official Secrets Act. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — In an emotional moment at what is probably the last sitting before Parliament is dissolved for the 14th general elections, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli apologised to his Barisan Nasional (BN) peers for his past criticisms in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The PKR lawmaker announced that he would not be seeking reelection at the coming polls due to his 18-month jail sentence under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

He started by thanking the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and his deputies for allowing him to speak, and followed up by apologising to all MPs, including political foes, for the hurting their feelings in the time he has been an MP.

“I would like to apologise for my sharp criticism toward the government. For the past five years, I have hurt the feelings of many MPS on the other side,” he said.

The PKR vice-president added that he held no hard feelings against his political foes as he was also friends with some BN leaders despite their barbed exchanges.

Rafizi addressed the absence of some BN lawmakers, including Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin, Lenggong MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, and Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar, who he acknowledged to be in good terms with.

“He gives me sharp criticism, but we are actually in good terms,” said Rafizi, referring to Noh.

“My criticism is due to the responsibility I carry as people's representative, as the people have to carry the weight of the burden,” he said.

In his debate on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V's Royal address, the Opposition lawmaker had touched on the issue on the importance of government subsidy and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad issue.