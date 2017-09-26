‘Sophisticated’ Selangor voters swayed only by economy, says DAP MP

MP for Serdang Dr Ong Kian Ming. – Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) bid to regain Selangor will likely be frustrated by the state’s humming economy, DAP’s Ong Kian Ming claimed today.

The Serdang MP insisted that voters in the state were more motivated by economic performance than politics, adding that Selangor has instituted policies that generate direct positive effects throughout the state.

However, Ong’s assertion does not yet account for the likelihood of multi-corner fights throughout the state resulting from the divisions in the federal opposition, which he acknowledged by saying this will be addressed later.

“A large number of the more than two million voters in Selangor are not originally from Selangor. Many of them move to Selangor because of better job and educational opportunities.

“As such, many of them are not attached to any political party i.e. they are not ‘hard-core’ BN or opposition supporters,” he said in a statement accompanied by previous voting trends.

Selangor voters were also better informed, more politically aware, more affluent, and better educated than counterparts in other states, he added when arguing that these characteristics made them more resilient to “brainwashing”.

Ong then asserted that most Selangor voters will vote pragmatically for an administration that ”will keep the streets clean, deliver better welfare programmes, provide properly paved roads and improve the quality of life.”

BN has sought to regain Selangor — the country’s wealthiest state — since losing it in Election 2008.

Although the defunct Pakatan Rakyat pact won a supermajority in the state during the 2013 general election, the expulsion of PAS and the Islamist party’s resultant animosity has left the current administration in a tenuous position.

PAS also formally ended its cooperation with PKR this year, triggering speculation over its lawmakers’ continued support for Selangor Mentri Besar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The Pakatan Harapan parties of DAP, PKR, and Amanah now have just 29 of the 56 seats in the state assembly, leaving Azmin’s administration vulnerable to collapse.