SOP for bauxite mining ready by June, says minister

File picture shows excavators and lorries scrambling to clear the ore stockpile at Kuantan Port before the moratorium is implemented in January 2016. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUCHING, March 11 — The standard operating procedure (SOP) for bauxite mining activities in Pahang is expected to be completed by June, says Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the SOP was prepared after taking into account environmental impact assessments by several agencies involved, as well as input from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The SOP will ensure that bauxite mining and export comply with the set regulations and not cause pollution.

“Before it is implemented, we will bring the SOP study results to discuss with the Pahang Government and industry players,” he told reporters after officiating the Rumah Ihsan Wan Junaidi Project at Kampung Panglima Seman Ulu here today.

Wan Junaidi said the moratorium on bauxite mining in Pahang was set to expire on June 30. — Bernama