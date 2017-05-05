Soon after Adam Rosly’s challenge, Rafizi discloses INVOKE, NOW funds

Rafizi today revealed a detailed spreadsheet containing information on all sources of income and expenditure of both his NGOs. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — In almost an immediate response to a challenge made by fellow party member Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah, PKR’s Rafizi Ramli today revealed a detailed spreadsheet containing information on all sources of income and expenditure of both his NGOs.

In a statement, Rafizi pointed out that INVOKE’s total income up to April 30 was RM2,780,652, of which RM787,049 came from his own pocket. More than RM1 million had come from public contributions.

Rafizi showed that he had to use funds from his own salary and also from his credit card to bear the expenses at INVOKE each month.

He, however, did not reveal how much of his own money that he had to fork out every month.

Rafizi said INVOKE Malaysia and the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW) are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia, and the public could check those companies’ finances at any time.

“Although I don’t think I should attend to Adam Rosly’s whims as he has already been rested from his position in PKR and he is also under probe for his case, but as a public servant, I must quickly respond on matters like this transparently,” he said in a statement.

INVOKE’s expenditure up to April 30 was RM2,394,440, with the bulk of it, RM888,487, going to pay the wages of some 80 full-time staff.

As for NOW, Rafizi said there was no source of income or expenditure in 2016 and 2017 because there were no events organised during that period.

Earlier today, Adam had expressed his concern over the continued collection of public funds for INVOKE and NOW.

The former Ampang PKR Youth leader said it was perplexing that Rafizi had not declared the source of his funding while he had always urged Barisan Nasional and the Opposition to declare their assets.

He then challenged Rafizi to reveal these details within 48 hours from today.

Adam was charged with six counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 last week.

Subsequently, on April 25, Rafizi said PKR should not take the charges against Adam lightly, as it would undermine the party’s reputation.

Adam has since denied being involved in corruption and explained that his wealth came from his businesses and inheritance.