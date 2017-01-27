Son of senior cop fined RM200,000 for giving false statement to MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A senior police officer’s son was fined RM200,000 or six months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today, for giving a false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in relation to the sale of 50 luxury cars in 2014.

Judge Azian Othman sentenced businessman Mohamad Azhan Hamza, 32, when the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

Mohamad Azhan paid the fine.

He was charged with providing a false statement over the sale of the cars through car dealers TTDI Cars, Melinium Auto and Sentimas Sdn Bhd to MACC investigating officer Mohamad Farid Jabar at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The offence was committed between 1.45pm and 6.30pm on July 16, 2014.

Mohamad Azhan was charged under Section 32(8)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which carries a fine not exceeding RM1 million, or imprisonment of up to one year or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Atiqah Liyana Shahrir while Mohamad Azhan was represented by lawyer Datuk Syukri Mohamad. — Bernama