Son of customs officer killed in a collision with touts in Kelantan demand justice more than a year later

A photo of the car Anisah Ali was driving when she was killed in October 2016 while tailing a vehicle allegedly carrying smuggled cigarettes. — Picture via Facebook/Informasi TerkiniKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The son of a Royal Customs Department Officer who was killed after a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a ‘tonto’ rammed into her vehicle in Pasir Mas, Kelantan in 2016 today demanded justice for the death of his mother, as the culprits are still at large.

Anisah Ali, 54, was killed in October 2016 when she was tailing a vehicle allegedly carrying smuggled cigarettes.

Her son Afiq Luqman Baharuddin today submitted a memorandum to MPs in Parliament urging authorities to act on the matter.

The only suspect in the case was released by police in November 2016, and Afiq said that there has been no progress since then.

In his memorandum, he also alleged that he had been chased by touts himself, and that he had also been offered bribes by touts and also some individuals claiming to be customs officer to stop pursuing the case.

“Why has there been no inquest on my mother’s death? Why have I been blackmailed and threatened? Why have all the government agencies not managed to give me justice?” he asked in his memorandum, which was also delivered to the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam).

PKR MPs Abdullah Sani and G Manivannan, along with DAP’s Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto received the memorandum from Afiq and urged for action be taken by authorities to deliver justice for Anisah, and said that the activities of touts should be stopped.

“What happened to Anisah Ali should not happen to any other officer,” Kasthuri said during a press conference at the Parliament media room today.