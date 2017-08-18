Son accused of beating 71-year-old dad tests positive for drugs

YAN, Aug 18 — A 71-year-old man received seven stitches on his eyebrow after being beaten by his own son in an incident at a village in Sungai Limau, here, on Wednesday.

Yan police chief DSP Muhamad Halim Yatim said in the 4.40pm incident, the victim who reportedly wanted to go out through the back door of his house to feed his chicken, was hit in the face by his son who was angered when asked to move away from the door.

“The victim who did not fight back sustained injuries on his right eyebrow. He then filed a report at the Yan Police headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

According to Muhammad Halim, the suspect was detained at 11pm on the same day and tested positive for drugs.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323/18A of the Domestic Violence Act,” he added. — Bernama