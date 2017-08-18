Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Son accused of beating 71-year-old dad tests positive for drugs

Friday August 18, 2017
11:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Schooling sorry for ‘teaching Malaysia a thing or two’ commentSchooling sorry for ‘teaching Malaysia a thing or two’ comment

Several people stabbed in Finnish city of Turku, say policeSeveral people stabbed in Finnish city of Turku, say police

Air traffic control system in need of upgrade, says RMAF chiefAir traffic control system in need of upgrade, says RMAF chief

The Edit: First look at Puma x The Weeknd sneaker collabThe Edit: First look at Puma x The Weeknd sneaker collab

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

YAN, Aug 18 — A 71-year-old man received seven stitches on his eyebrow after being beaten by his own son in an incident at a village in Sungai Limau, here, on Wednesday.

Yan police chief DSP Muhamad Halim Yatim said in the 4.40pm incident, the victim who reportedly wanted to go out through the back door of his house to feed his chicken, was hit in the face by his son who was angered when asked to move away from the door.

“The victim who did not fight back sustained injuries on his right eyebrow. He then filed a report at the Yan Police headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

According to Muhammad Halim, the suspect was detained at 11pm on the same day and tested positive for drugs.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323/18A of the Domestic Violence Act,” he added. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline