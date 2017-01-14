Sombre mood in Kuching as Sarawakians still in mourning

An electronic board along one of the roads in Kuching displays condolences over the passing of Tan Sri Adenan Satem. ― Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 14 ― The late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who passed away last Wednesday, remained close to the hearts of the people of Sarawak and the sombre mood of the seven-day mourning period continues to be felt around the city.

Two electronic boards at Jalan Satok and Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub displayed condolences over the passing of the fifth Sarawak Chief Minister.

Among the messages written on the black and while screen are “Condolences to the family and people of Sarawak on the passing of the Sarawak Chief Minister” and “Condolences on the passing of Datuk Patinggi (Dr) Tan Sri Adenan Satem Al Fatihah”.

At several petrol stations, recital of the Yasin and al-Fatihah verses can be heard over the radio stations such as Sarawak FM and Cats FM and accompanied only by instrumental music.

At various places in and around Kuching, many people continued to hold memorial services according to their respective beliefs last night.

At the Siniawan night market about 25kms from here, nearly 80 residents lit candles and placed wreaths at specific locations in the riverine bazaar.

Siniawan penghulu (community leader), Lai Shey Hiong said the event organised by the Siniawan Chinese Community Association received positive response from the Chinese and Bidayuh communities in the area.

Adenan passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan near here due to heart complications last Wednesday. ― Bernama