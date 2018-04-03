Soft power, counter narratives best approach to fight terrorists, says Hishammuddin

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (second left) having a light moment with Retired US Army General, General David Petraeus at the National Defence University of Malaysia, Kem Sungai Besi, April 3, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Soft power and counter narratives are the best approach to fight terrorists, says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said it was not enough to use military might to defeat Daesh as in the Middle East, when these militant groups used ideology as their main weapon.

“Religious doctrines must be taught clearly and not used to justify hate speech, mass killing and suicide attack,” he said in his welcoming speech while hosting United States Ex-Army General, David H. Petraeus during an interactive dialogue session at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) here today.

Hishammuddin, who is also Minister with Special Functions said although the situation in South East Asia was largely peaceful, the threat should not be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, Petraeus who previously served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, agreed with Hishammuddin, saying the right answer to counter the Daesh was to have a comprehensive approach.

“There is a paradox here that you cannot fight terrorism (like that propagated by Daesh) with just counter terrorist force operations, but it needs more dynamic measures to conquer it,” he said. — Bernama