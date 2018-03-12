Socso’s EIS records contribution collection of RM36.8m

PETALING JAYA, March 12 —The Social Security Organisation's (Socso) Employment Insurance System (EIS) which took effect on January 1, this year has recorded a contribution collection of RM36.8 million up to March 9.

Socso chairman, Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat said the collection was from 292,250 employers across the nation.

“The increase in contribution collection is encouraging as the amount is almost double in less than a month, that is, from RM19,922,407 as on February 15,” he told reporters during his working visit to Wisma Perkeso, here, today.

Aseh said to date, there were 3,068 EIS payment applications, with 1,650 applicants having received the payments amounting to RM960,000.

“Each will receive RM600 per month for a period of three months to lessen their financial burden while waiting to secure a new job,” he said.

Socso had reportedly said that it targeted RM479.5 million in EIS contribution collection, involving 403,000 employers and 6.6 million workers who contributed to Socso.

Aseh said Socso contributors would receive EIS payment of up to 90 per cent of their salary beginning February next year following maturity of the EIS contribution

Earlier, Aseh handed out cheques and a wheelchair to eight Socso benefit recipients, including three who received EIS payments. — Bernama