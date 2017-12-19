Socso to stop issuing physical monthly contribution form to employers starting January

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will stop issuing the Payment of Monthly Contribution Form or Form 8A in its physical form to employers beginning Jan 1, 2018.

Its chief executive, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, said from January next year, the payment of monthly contribution could only be made through the Automated Socso Integrated System (ASSIST) portal.

“However, employers must register with ASSIST first by filling in the registration form at Socso offices or downloading it from the Socso website, www.perkeso.gov.my/portal,” he told a press conference here today.

ASSIST is an online service system developed by Socso to help employers register new employees, update their records and make online monthly contributions.

Mohammed Azman said the completed ASSIST registration form must be sent to the nearest Socso office for employers to get a user ID and password.

He said Socso would also launch its Let Me ASSIST You campaign, which begins tomorrow until January 2018, to help employers register as Socso ASSIST users.

“Tomorrow, 500 Socso officers throughout the country will visit employers, especially those in the small and medium-scale industry and have yet to register with ASSIST, to provide information and help them fill up the registration form,” he said.

Mohammed Azman said employers who had registered with iPERKESO need not to register with ASSIST as Socso would carry out a migration of iPERKESO to the new system.

Employers seeking more information about ASSIST can visit the Socso website or go to the nearest Socso office or call customer service officers at telephone number 1-300-22-8000. — Bernama