Socso: Only 5pc of taxi, e-hailing services drivers have signed up

SITIAWAN, March 28 — Only five per cent of taxi, Uber and Grabcar drivers in the country have registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) under the Self-Employed Employment Injury Scheme.

Socso Self-Employed Scheme Division head Ismail Abi Hashim said the awareness among the drivers over the scheme, which was set to provide insurance coverage should they be involved in an accident while working, was still low.

“If we look at the total amount of those who have signed up to contribute, the number is still too small with only about 3,300 drivers nationwide,” he told a press conference after the cheque presentation ceremony to the next-of-kin of taxi driver, Md Amin Abd Manan who was involved in accident while working on Mar 3.

Ismail said drivers in Klang Valley recorded the most number of contributors for the scheme.

“The awareness among taxi drivers is still not at the level we have expected. We will approach them to explain the benefits while they are at work and in case of death while on duty,” he added. — Bernama