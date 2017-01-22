Socso disbursed RM2.95b in benefits in 2016, says deputy minister

Socso disbursed RM2.95 billion in benefits to 506,909 eligible recipients throughout last year. ― Malay Mail picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has disbursed RM2.95 billion in benefits to 506,909 eligible recipients throughout last year.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib said it had also recorded over 400,000 employers who were active in making their contributions for 6.4 million workers registered with Socso.

“In Terengganu alone, 106,689 workers from 8,254 active employers were recorded last year and 1,300 of those workers had received Socso benefits as of October.”

He said this at the Socso-Media Appreciation Night event graced by Terengganu State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong, here yesterday.

Also present were Socso Board of Director chairman Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid, chief executive officer Datuk Aziz Mohammed and state director Nora Yaacob.

At the event, Socso also disbursed RM113,000 in benefits to five recipients who were involved in accidents at workplace.

One of them, Mohd Izan Abdul Rashid, 52, from Kampung Tanggol, Kuala Berang, said he received a permanent disability benefit of RM10,000 following an accident at a construction site in October 2015.

“While working at a construction site of a house, I fell from the upper floor... about 6m high... after which I lost my ability to walk.

“I’m grateful that my employer had registered me with the Socso. Apart from this RM10,000, I also receive monthly benefit which is deposited into my bank account,” said the father of four. — Bernama