Society must be prepared to face fourth industrial revolution, minister says

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said that Industrial Revolution 4.0 was significant because it replaced many functions in the first, second and third revolution with automation aided by software. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Society must be prepared to face the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and all its challenges to continue to develop this country, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He drew attention to the statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak earlier that the people had no choice because they had to accept the fact that Industry 4.0 would bring success to the vision of National Transformation 2050.

This revolution would see the Internet of Things (IoT) in almost all aspects of daily life and was different from the first industrial revolution which focused on the use of steam-powered engine, the second on electricity, and the third on the use of information technology (IT).

Salleh said that Industrial Revolution 4.0 was significant because it replaced many functions in the first, second and third revolution with automation aided by software.

“This industry was also significant because it boosted management efficiency and delivery system because all transactions were carried out digitally,” he said in his blog entry.

According to Salleh, Industry 4.0 would bring significant changes including to the traditional media industry when people only needed to use the smart phone and computer to read news and no longer needed the newspaper.

“Media competition is no longer among themselves but must compete with the social media which is more interesting to the readers,” the minister said.

Salleh added that in terms of education, the Industrial Revolution 4.0 would see the use of laptop computers more comprehensively in schools.

“The hologram technology, the social media and manufacturing intelligence too would become major elements as teaching aid tools. Probably in future, students can study from home as lectures are given in the form of videos,” he said. — Bernama