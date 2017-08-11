Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Social Welfare Dept to provide protection for victims of sexual crimes

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the ministry would assist the relevant authorities involved in the case. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the ministry would assist the relevant authorities involved in the case. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 —  Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the Social Welfare Department (JKM)  is prepared to provide protection to children who are sexually  harassed by their father pending the disposal of their case.

She said the ministry would assist the relevant authorities involved in the case.

“Now, we cannot interfere in the investigation, but whatever orders issued by the court and also the police, we will provide the necessary assistance.

“Normally, in a case like this, if there is not close relative or the relatives think they cannot protect the child, JKM will take the child for temporary protection,” she told reporters  at an event in conjunction with the 48th anniversary of the Wanita magazine, which is published by Utusan Karya Sdn Bhd, here yesterday.

She said this in response to a case of a father charged with more than 600 counts of sodomising, raping and committing physical sexual harassment on his 15-year-old daughter, between January and July this year. — Bernama

