Social media won’t win elections, forum told

DAP youth leader Dyana Sofya argued that support on social media does not necessarily translate into votes, as the expressed support is not necessarily from a politician’s constituents, but may be from elsewhere in the country. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Social media may be a great tool to influence public perception but will not help win any elections by itself, said DAP youth leader Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud.

Sharing her experience at a forum organised by Kelab Utama Bangsar last night, Dyana explained that during her contest of the 2014 Teluk Intan by-election, she was more popular on social media but was still defeated at the ballot box..

“It was obvious that I won the battle on social media against Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong. However, the reality was different. You still need to meet your voters face-to-face to give them that personal touch,” she said.

She argued that support on social media does not necessarily translate into votes, as the expressed support is not necessarily from a politician’s constituents, but may be from elsewhere in the country.

This is even more critical for politicians in rural areas that she said have yet to fully embrace social media despite the country’s 96-per cent Internet penetration rate.

“In some of the villages I visited in Teluk Intan recently, some of the voters still think that PAS is a part of Pakatan Harapan. Not everyone have access to social media,” she clarified further.

The forum titled “Change the Government or Change the Youths” also featured civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan Johan, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil and PPBM youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Agreeing with Dyana’s perspective, Fahmi added that politically, social media is considered to be “aerial warfare” but what will win the elections is the “on-ground warfare” to capture the hearts and minds of voters.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said that social media should complement an election campaign instead of replacing the campaign since the end game is still to win votes.“You can’t run away from the personal touch. Just because technology is a disruptor, it doesn’t mean it can cover up for human relations. If we look at credibility, it’s like watching someone on TV, instead of meeting them in real life,” said Fahmi.

He added that social media should complement an election campaign instead of replacing the campaign since the end game is still to win votes.

Armada chief Syed Saddiq pointed out, however, that the political landscape has changed and social media has become a disruptive tool on national political processes and can influence decision and policy makers.

“During [PPBM’s] formation, I was criticised by some of the political veterans for my views. I wanted to cap the maximum age for our Youth Wing (Armada) at 35 but was told I knew nothing by someone who has been in politics for 40 years.

“However, when the matter was brought up on social media, I received tremendous support (from the youths) which shocked these political veterans,” said Syed Saddiq.

Syed Saddiq explained that the government may control the mainstream media but they have no control over social media.According to Syed Saddiq, many of PPBM’s policies, including its presidential term limit, were a result of responses in social media. He then urged youths to express their opinions on various social media platforms, even if they have no interest in joining active politics.

He explained that the government may control the mainstream media but they have no control over social media as it is a numbers game and that youths may use this backlash as a check and balance mechanism on all political parties.

However, Syahredzan warned that the government might still be tempted to control the influence of social media.

“We can see that the youths who use social media and the Internet have become a thorn in the side of the ruling party. Now we are seeing laws to curb that freedom because we have seen the Opposition utilising Internet and social media to gain support.

“Now they are talking about Acts and registering media portals and other restrictions on the youths. If they managed to register the media portals, it will be another blow to democracy,” said Syahredzan.