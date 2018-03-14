Snubbed by Liow, Guan Eng tells MCA deputy to face DAP MP instead

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng (pic) has challenged MCA deputy Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to debate with Taiping’s Nga Kor Ming. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 14 — Unable to convince MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai to debate him, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng told Liow's deputy who challenged him to debate with Taiping’s Nga Kor Ming instead.

Lim claimed that Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was of the same seniority as Nga and should debate with the Perak lawmaker on Penang's controversial undersea tunnel project being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Nga challenged him to a debate in Parliament, [Nga] is DAP deputy secretary-general so Wee should accept his challenge instead of challenging me to a debate,” he said.

“If Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai challenged me, then I have to accept because he is number one in the party, same level as me in DAP,” he said in a press conference in his office today.

After Wee challenged him to the debate, Lim insisted that he would only do so against Liow by virtue of their political positions.

Liow said last week that Lim was using the seniority argument to weasel out of the public debate with Wee.

Today, Lim further insisted that MCA was not the equal of his party as it has just seven federal lawmakers compared to DAP's 38.

“Umno has 89 parliament seats, so it is different from MCA, it is the ruling party so we have to respect Umno. I can challenge Umno ministers to a debate because we are on the same level,” he said.

Lim also challenged Wee to name the Penang official who allegedly received kickbacks from the undersea tunnel project, saying this would allow the authorities to investigate the person.

Wee yesterday accused Lim of arrogance for insisting that he would not debate with rivals he considered beneath him, after pointing out that the DAP leader had issued similar challenges to federal ministers and even an Inspector-General of Police.