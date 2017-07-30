Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Snatch thief dies in crash after Yemeni victim gives chase

Sunday July 30, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — A thief who snatched the bag of a Yemeni man at a restaurant in Seri Kembangan early today was killed in a chase incident thereafter. 

In the 3.30am incident, the 25-year-old suspect who fled in a Yamaha 125z motorcycle was chased by the victim in a Proton Preve car for some three kilometres. 

Serdang ACP police chief Megat Mohd Aminuddin Megat Alias said upon reaching the Pangsapuri One South traffic light junction, the victim, in his 20s, rammed his car into the suspect’s motorcycle.

“The suspect died of head injuries and the stolen bag was found on him,” he said in a statement here today.

He said preliminary investigations showed the suspect had a criminal record and that the body was sent to the Serdang Hospital.

“The Yemeni man has been remanded to facilitate investigations,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). — Bernama

