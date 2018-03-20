Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Small fire breaks out at IOI City Mall

Tuesday March 20, 2018
10:52 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — A small fire broke out at IOI City Mall here at about 10.30am, today involving a health and personal care store at the lower ground floor.

IOI City Mall Promotion and Advertising head Joyce Chew said the fire was immediately contained by sprinklers. 

In a statement here today, she added the mall was evacuated immediately in accordance to the mall’s safety procedures.

“No one was injured and the mall operation resumed operations at about 11.30am,” she added.

The evacuation process for more than 300 shoppers and workers were smooth, she said.

Meanwhile, Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue chief Izman Adnan who confirmed the incident, said investigations were still being conducted to identify the cause the fire.

“We are still investigating the case and determining the losses incurred,” he said. — Bernama

