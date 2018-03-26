Small crowd gathers in solidarity on first day of Guan Eng’s graft trial (VIDEO)

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives for his trial at the Penang High Court in George Town March 26, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — Ahead of his corruption trial today, a small crowd gathered outside the Penang courthouse here this morning in solidarity with DAP secretary-general and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Holding up placards with his name, the demonstrators chanted Lim’s name when he arrived at the court at around 8.30am.

Security has been bolstered with policemen stationed around the court complex. The courthouse gates were shut, keeping Lim’s supporters out of the court compound.

Only registered media personnel and family members of both Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon are allowed into the courtroom.

Supporters hold up placards in support of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng as they gather outside the Penang High Court in George Town March 26, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

Even those allowed inside the courtroom are subject to strict body checks, including being scanned with a metal detector.

Lim, along with businesswoman Phang Li Koon, have been charged with graft over his house purchase deal in 2015.

Lim was charged with using his public office or position to obtain gratification for himself and his wife, Betty Chew, by approving an application by Magnificent Emblem to convert agricultural land to residential purpose during a state planning committee meeting on July 18, 2014.

Lim is alleged to have used his position to obtain gratification by purchasing his house from Phang at RM2.8 million, which was below the property’s market value of RM4.27 million on July 28, 2015.

Businesswoman Phang Li Koon arrives for his trial at the Penang High Court in George Town March 26, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinPhang meanwhile was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetting Lim on July 28 last year in regards to his purchase of the house on Pinhorn Road from her for RM2.8 million which was below the market value or RM4.27 million whereby Lim had allegedly committed an offense under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The trial for the cases start today and will last for a week before adjourning until April 9.

The case will then be heard from April 9 to 12, April 23 to 27, May 7 to 10 and May 21 to 25 this year.