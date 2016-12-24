Slow-moving traffic along major highways as of 5pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traffic flow on several major expressways is reported to be slow moving as of 5pm today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic is slow moving from the direction of Permatang Pauh to Sungai Dua, Auto City intersection to Juru and Bukit Berapit to Changkat Jering.

“Traffic flow is also slow moving before the Menora Tunnel heading to Jelapang,” he said.

He said other areas where traffic was reported to be slow moving were from the Pasir Gudang intersection to Kempas, Kulai to Senai Utara and from Skudai heading to Kulai.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was slow moving after the Sungai Besit toll plaza to the town centre and also to Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Members of the public can get the latest traffic information by calling the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or check the Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or contact LLM at 1800-88-7752 or check Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik — Bernama