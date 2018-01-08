Slim River fishmonger killed in fight

IPOH, Jan 8 — Fishmonger Roslli Zulkharnain Kamaruddin, 30, died from stab wounds early this morning, believed to have been inflicted during a fight with his 47-year-old neighbour in Slim River, Perak.

The fight is believed to have happened in front of a house in Taman Slim Permai, Slim River at around 2.30am.

Muallim police chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusuf said police were alerted to the incident at 3.21am.

“The deceased was stabbed in the stomach, while the suspect suffered severe injuries to the back of his head, which was slammed against the surface of a road,” he said through a WhatsApp text.

“Our investigation indicates that the incident stemmed from a family disagreement,” he added.

He said the suspect fell unconscious after the fight, and was sent to the Slim River Hospital in an ambulance.

Wan Kamarul also said the victim’s 35-year-old sister and 38-year-old brother were also involved in the incident and have been taken into custody to assist in investigations.

Police have seized two handphones and a knife believed to have been used during the fight.

The incident is being investigated for murder, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death penalty.