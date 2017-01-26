Slight increase in number of flood victims in Sabak Bernam

Members of the Malaysia Civil Defence Department assist flood victims at Kampung Parit Lima Gambut in Sabak Bernama January 24, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — The number of flood victims at three evacuation centres in the Sabak Bernam district increased to 364 people (105 families) as at 8 am today, from 352 people last night.

A spokesman at the Sabak Bernam Disaster Operations Room said the number of victims at Dewan Sri Bernam, Sungai Besar, increased to 161 people (46 families), from 151 victims (42 families) last night.

“The number of victims at Dewan Parit Baru, Sungai Air Tawar, shows a drop from 169 people to 171 people (51 families),” he said when contacted by Bernama.

At the evacuation centre at Dewan Seri Nakhoda, Bagan Nakhoda Omar, he said the number of flood victims remained at 32 people (eight families).

He also said the Selangor Drainage and Irrigation Department had provided four pumps to pump the flood water to the sea.

“Several areas, like Kampung Parit 5, Parit Baru, and Sungai Tengar, are submerged under about 0.3 metre of water that the residents cannot go out to the sea,” he added. — Bernama