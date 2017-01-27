Slight increase in flood victims in Perak

IPOH, Jan 27 — The number of flood victims in Perak increased to 506 people from 145 families at nine evacuation centres as at 8 am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department, through its infobanjir portal, the number increased slightly from 496 people last night.

Manjung district recorded the highest number of flood victims, comprising 207 people at the evacuation centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai and 12 others at Dewan Kampung Tanjung Ara.

In Hilir Perak, 98 flood victims are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong Batu 8 in Teluk Intan, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Tukang Sidin (49 people) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Ara (31 people).

Meanwhile in Kinta, 42 victims are at Dewan Sikh Settlement Tanjung Tualang and 24 others at Dewan Serbaguna Tanjung Tualang, while in the Larut Matang districts, the flood victims are at Dewan Orang Ramai Matang Merbau Sungai Tinggi (two people) and Surau Padang Serai Dalam (41 people). — Bernama