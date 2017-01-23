Slight increase in flood evacuees in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — The number of flood victim in Sabah increased to 824 people (251 families) as at 5.20pm today.

Chief Secretariat of the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Colonel Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said the increase in the number of flood victims at the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Kubambangan contributed to the increase.

It now accommodates 30 victims (nine families), from 20 people (five families) at noon, he said.

The number of victims at another relief centre in Paitan, which is at Dewan Kampung Binsulung, remained at 45 people (10 families).

There is also no change in number of flood victims at six evacuation centres in Pitas, namely Dewan Kampung Kusilad (128 victims from 33 families), Dewan Kampung Sinukab (76 victims from 14 families) and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Indah (137 victims from 60 families).

At Dewan SK Salimpodon, the number of victims also remained at 35 people from seven families, Dewan SK Rukom (59 victims from 18 families) and Dewan SK Pekan Pitas 2 (314 victims from 100 families). — Bernama