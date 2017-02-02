Slight increase in flood evacuees in Pahang

Residents of Kampung Semangat wade through flood waters with their belongings in Kuantan February 2, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Feb 2 — The number of flood victims in Pahang increased slightly to 2,100 people (583 families) this morning, from 2,096 people (582 families) last night.

State Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said in Pekan, the number of evacuees increased from 1,481 people (411 families) to 1,485 people (412 families).

The remaining evacuees are in Maran (436 people from 123 families), Kuantan (141 people from 38 families) and Bera (38 people from 10 families).

The flood victims are accommodated at 35 evacuation centres, comprising 20 in Pekan, Maran (13) and one each in Bera and Kuantan. — Bernama