Slight drop in Kota Marudu flood victims this morning

Fire and rescue personnel helping to evacuate residents affected by the floods in Kampung Merion in Kota Marudu, January 18, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The total number of flood victims in Kota Marudu declined to 2,750 from 843 families at 11 evacuation centres as at 8am compared to 2,874 victims from 851 families last night.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat head, Col Mulliadi Al Hamdi Ladin said all victims were housed at relief centres in Sekolah Kebangsaan Teritipan, St Theresa hall, Kampung Lotong hall, KRT Salimandut hall, Kota Marudu community hall, Damai Training Centre hall, Kg Asin-Asin hall, Kg Morion hall, Tandek Youth and Sports hall, Kg Masolog hall and Kg Longob hall.

“The victims were evacuated from 17 villages around Kota Marudu namely Kampung Longob, Beliajung, Bengkongan, Talantang 1, Masalog, Magaratong, Rakit, Morion, Piso, Salimandut, Tandek, Asin-Asin, Lotong, Parong, Gorontung, Pancur and Kampung Hatob,” he said in a statement.

He said the committee was also always monitoring the safety of victims who did not move to ensure they have adequate food supplies for at least three days if the flood condition persisted.

“The water level which receded yesterday rose again this morning due to high tide. The level of Sungai Bongon at 7am was 7.50 metres compared to 7.35 metres yesterday and it was still at alert level.

“Due to high tide, the level at Sungai Bandau rose slightly to 8.05 metres compared to 6.0 metres last night, which was below the danger level,” he said. — Bernama