Skudai rep offers aid to storm victims

The roofs of 27 homes in two villages were damaged by strong winds during the hour-long thunderstorm that started at 5pm on Tuesday. — Picture courtesy of Johor Baru Civil Defence ForceJOHOR BARU, March 21 — The Skudai state assemblyman’s office provided assistance to residents whose over 20 homes were damaged yesterday by a freak thunderstorm in Kampung Poh Chee Leng and Kampung Melayu Batu 10 in Skudai here.

Skudai assemblyman Dr Boo Cheng Hau said he had visited both sites yesterday and has provided necessary assistance, including food and water, to the victims as an immediate measure.

“As the Skudai representative, we will also liaise with other government departments and supplement what is lacking in such circumstances,” he said today after an initial assessment of the two areas concerned.

Skudai state assemblyman Dr Boo Cheng Hau (centre) speaks to the residents of Kampung Poh Chee Leng in Skudai whose homes were damaged in the freak storm. — Picture courtesy of Skudai state assemblyman’s office According to Dr Boo, this was the first episode of strong winds wrecking damage in the past 50 years at this particular area of Skudai.

“I have informed the residents about their rights and also assisted with liaising with various government departments, including lodging police reports, to facilitate government aid to the families concerned.

“The Welfare Department will usually provide monetary assistance of about RM400 to RM500 per family after the assessment. However, the victims need to lodge a police report before they are eligible,” he said.

Earlier, Johor Baru Civil Defence Force commander Captain Mohd Aziz Jupri said the incident involved 12 houses in Kampung Poh Chee Leng and 15 houses in Kampung Melayu Batu 10.

“The roofs of these houses were completely damaged due to the strong winds.

“However, temporary evacuation centres were not activated as the situation was under control,” he said, adding that his department was currently updating the actual number of affected families in the area for further action.