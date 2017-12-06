Six young women feted for achievements at Puteri meet

Some of the delegates at the Puteri Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Foto Bernama KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno’s Puteri wing honoured six women who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields with the Young Women's Icon 2017 award today.

During the first half of wing's debate session at its annual assembly today, Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak made a surprise appearance along with vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Accompanied by Puteri chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Najib then gave out the awards to the six recipients.

These included bowling champion Emma Firyani Saroji, 31, who won in the Sports category, and leather handbag design house TasBijoux founder Nur Zalika Mohd Sabri, 29, who won in the the Entrepreneur category.

Psychologist and humanitarian activist Dr Aizan Sofia Amin, 34, received the award for Research and Development, while noted Quran reciter Datuk Hanimzah Jalaludin took the honour for Religion.

Talk show host Shariffah Mariam Syed Abdullah, 30, was the Arts honoree, while a Special Award went to para badminton player and Rompin Puteri Umno member Wan Noraini Zainurian, 30.