Six solid waste landfills have serious leachate contaminant issues, says Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Six solid waste landfills are found to have serious and recurring leachate contaminant issues, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The six solid waste landfills are the former ones at Taman Beringin Kuala Lumpur; and Pajam Negeri Sembilan as well as at Sungai Udang Melaka; Pulau Burung in Penang; Tanah Merah Estate in Negeri Sembilan and CEP Simpang Renggam Estate in Johor.

Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said monitoring by the Department of Environment (DOE) revealed the pollution was due to the design of the landfill and existing leachate treatment system that was less efficient compared to the increasing volume of solid waste received.

“The collapse of the retention ponds caused the sediment discharged to flow into the nearby rivers and damage the equipment or components at the landfill which is part of the pollution control system,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the lack of competent operators, in terms of environmental control, at the affected solid waste landfills was also another factor.

Wan Junaidi said DOE had taken 74 enforcement action against those responsible in managing the six landfills, including issuing directive notices, compounds and court action.

These cases of non compliance were investigated under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, involving a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or jail term of not more than five years or both and an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence was continued in accordance with the Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) 2015).

Whereas the penalties for violations of the Environmental Quality (Control of Pollution From Solid Waste Transfer Station And Landfill 2009) is RM100,000 maximum or jail term not exceeding five years or both, and subsequent fine of RM1,000 maximum for each the offence is continued, upon conviciton.

He said the government would not compromise and stern action will be taken against those found to be have polluted the environment.

The public can assist to become the eyes and ears of DOE in efforts to protect the country’s water resources by contacting hotline 1-800-88-2727 or e-complaint through https://eaduan.doe.gov.my, he added. — Bernama