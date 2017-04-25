Six shotgun pellets removed from Kedah schoolgirl

ALOR SETAR, April 25 — A 12-year-old schoolgirl who was hit by stray shotgun pellets at her house in Kampung Lubok Keriang, Langgar here has successfully undergone an operation to remove several bullet projectiles from her body early this morning.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said out of 11 pieces of bullet pellets found embedded in her body, six had been extracted in an operation by three doctors at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here early this morning.

“The surgery from 12.05am to 5.21am involved three doctors, a plastic surgery specialist, a general surgeon and an orthopaedic specialist,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Norhizan said even though the operation was to remove all eleven bullet pellets, initially only six pieces were removed from the forehead, right arm, right elbow and left knee today.

“The specialists concurred in not removing the remaining five due to their location which could cause more damage to the tissues in the areas.

“After the operation, the girl was in stable condition and was being monitored by specialists even though she would be allowed to be discharged later,” he said.

According to him, the girl was treated at the HSB Emergency and Trauma Department on April 23 at about 6.15pm after she was brought to the department with 13 pieces of shells on several parts of her body and two pieces were removed by the department without an operation procedure on the same day.

In an incident on Sunday evening, the Year Six pupil of a primary school near Pokok Sena was injured by stray shotgun bullet pellets while having dinner with her family in the kitchen when a neighbour fired at birds in the paddy field but missed and the shot strayed into the victim’s house instead. — Bernama