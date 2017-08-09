Six rogue policemen held over extortion

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the arrests came following police reports made by two individuals in Batu Kawa and Sematan alleging that the group of rogue policemen had extorted money from them. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUCHING, Aug 9 — Six police personnel were arrested in Kuching, Padawan and Lundu between late last night and early this morning for alleged involvement in extortion.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said today the suspects, including a 53-year-old inspector attached to an administrative department at the Sarawak Police headquarters here, were detained at their homes and work places.

He said the arrests came following police reports made by two individuals in Batu Kawa and Sematan alleging that “this group of rogue policemen” had extorted money from them.

“The other five are policemen of lower ranks, aged between 25 and 32, attached to various units at the Kuching Police headquarters,” he said in a statement here.

The suspects were produced at the Kuching Magistrate’a Court this morning to be remanded. — Bernama