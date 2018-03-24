Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Six-month-old baby dies, believed due to abuse

Saturday March 24, 2018
03:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

French cop dies after supermarket shooting spreeFrench cop dies after supermarket shooting spree

The Edit: Study shows benefits of short bursts of exerciseThe Edit: Study shows benefits of short bursts of exercise

The Edit: The US$2m Karlmann King could be the ultimate SUVThe Edit: The US$2m Karlmann King could be the ultimate SUV

Galaxy glamour a fitting end for Zlatan’s glittering careerGalaxy glamour a fitting end for Zlatan’s glittering career

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Police are investigating the cause of a baby’s death, believed to be due to abuse. — Picture courtesy of FacebookPolice are investigating the cause of a baby’s death, believed to be due to abuse. — Picture courtesy of FacebookLUMUT, March 24 — A six-month-old baby girl died, believed to be due to abuse, more than four hours after being admitted to the Seri Manjung Hospital here today.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said police received a report from the hospital on the baby’s death.

He said the baby was brought to the hospital at about 2am and her condition was reported weak.

Treatment was given to the baby and she died at about 6.45am, he said in a statement today.

A post-mortem would be conducted on the baby to determine the actual cause of her death. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram