Six-month-old baby dies, believed due to abuse

Police are investigating the cause of a baby’s death, believed to be due to abuse. — Picture courtesy of FacebookLUMUT, March 24 — A six-month-old baby girl died, believed to be due to abuse, more than four hours after being admitted to the Seri Manjung Hospital here today.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said police received a report from the hospital on the baby’s death.

He said the baby was brought to the hospital at about 2am and her condition was reported weak.

Treatment was given to the baby and she died at about 6.45am, he said in a statement today.

A post-mortem would be conducted on the baby to determine the actual cause of her death. — Bernama