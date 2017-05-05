Six men charged in Kangar court for possessing 990kg of ketum leaves

Five local men and a Thai national pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Kangar to a charge of possessing 990kg of ketum leaves. — wiki picKANGAR, May 5 — Five local men and a Thai national pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing 990kg of ketum leaves last month.

Ramdan Yahaya, 25, Wan Mohamad Firdaus Wan Zawawi, 19, Muhammad Hafiz Md Zain, 19, Mohd Hakim Yaacob, 29, Nor Hasham Mohd Najib, 30, and Teeraphong Rongphon were jointly charged with possessing the leaves without permission or authority under Sections 8 to 12 of the Poisons Act 1952.

They were charged under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 30 (5) of the Poisons Act 1952 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for not more than four years, or both, upon conviction.

The six accused were charged with committing the offence at the back of a house located at 697, Jalan Padang Besar, Kampung Melayu Padang Besar here, at 2am on April 9.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan allowed them bail of RM10,000 each with one surety, and fixed July 12 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Mohd Farhan Alif Ahmad, while the six accused were unrepresented. — Bernama