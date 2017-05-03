Six Malaysians nabbed over suspected involvement in IS activities

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that the police’s counter-terrorism unit had launched operations in Kelantan, Selangor, Malacca, Johor and Penang which eventually led to the arrest of four men and two women. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 3— Police have arrested six Malaysians over the suspected involvement in activities carried out by terrorist group Islamic State (IS), and is on the pursuit of one more suspect who is currently believed to be in Southern Thailand.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that the police’s counter-terrorism unit had launched operations in Kelantan, Selangor, Malacca, Johor and Penang which eventually led to the arrest of four men and two women.

The first arrest was made on March 24 and 25 in Kelantan, where two male suspects aged 26 and 41 were arrested in suspicion of being involved in smuggling firearms to Malaysia from Southern Thailand to be used by IS terrorists.

Khalid said that the second arrest was made on April 4 at KLIA where a 26 year-old female suspect was apprehended upon her arrival from Turkey. She had travelled to Turkey in August last year to join IS terrorists in Syria and was arrested by Turkish authorities back in February as she was awaiting further instructions from IS Malaysian leader Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi.

Two more suspects were arrested in Malacca and Johor— a 41 year-old male suspect who had been involved in IS activities in Syria and a 32 year-old woman over the online promotion of IS propaganda through Google Plus.

The last suspect was arrested in Penang on April 25 over the promotion of IS material through Facebook.

Police are now on the lookout for one more suspect— 27 year-old Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff Junaidi who was involved in the same terrorist cell group smuggling firearms from Southern Thailand to Malaysia.