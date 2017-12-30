Six including estate supervisor nabbed for stealing in Slim River

Six men, including a 42-year-old estate supervisor, have been nabbed for stealing excavator parts — IStock.com pic via AFPIPOH, Dec 30 ― Six men, including a 42-year-old estate supervisor, have been nabbed for stealing excavator parts at Felda Besout Satu in Slim River on Thursday.

Muallim district police chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the suspects, aged between 20 and 42, included four estate workers and a lorry driver.

“The excavator belonged to a contractor enlisted to clean up the oil palm estate in that area,” he said.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the contractor’s friend saw the suspects dismantling the parts at about 5pm.

“Upon seeing police at the scene, the suspects dumped the dismantled parts estimated at about RM20,000 into a nearby ravine,” he told reporters today.

Wan Kamarul Azran added it took police some six hours to retrieve the parts from the ravine.

“We also seized a lorry believed to be used to transport the parts,” he said, adding that the mastermind is the estate supervisor.

All the suspects had been remanded for four days.

The case is being investigated under section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.