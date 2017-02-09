Six bodies believed to be victims of Tawau boat capsize recovered

TAWAU, Feb 9 — Police confirmed that six bodies believed to be victims of a speedboat capsize tragedy in the waters of Batu Payung, near here, on Tuesday, had been found up to 11am today.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus said the six bodies were found by Indonesian authorities in the Sebatik waters, Sungai Taiwan area, Indonesia and around the Karang Unarang waters.

“According to information from the Indonesian Consulate here, the bodies found were that of an adult man, two women including one who was pregnant, and three male children.

“All the six bodies were taken to Nunukan by the Indonesian authorities,” he told reporters, here, today.

Fadil said the Malaysian and Indonesian authorities, meanwhile, were still trying to locate the seven other boat passengers missing.

On Tuesday, a speedboat carrying 15 Indonesian nationals including the skipper, capsized, believed to be hit by turbulent waves about five to minutes after leaving from the Tinagat Batu Payung jetty at 5.30pm for Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

Two of them managed to swim to safety to Batu Payung beach. — Bernama