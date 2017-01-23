Siti Kasim: Perkasa offered me independent ticket

Siti claimed Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali made the offer several weeks ago, ostensibly due to her efforts on behalf of the Orang Asli. — file pictureKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim has claimed that Malay rights group Perkasa offered a spot to contest as an independent candidate in the next general election.

Highlighting the group’s previous criticism of her stand on religious issues, Siti claimed Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali made the offer several weeks ago, ostensibly due to her efforts on behalf of the Orang Asli.

“He (Ibrahim) said I’m in a good position to actually stand as an Independent. I was shocked but I told him obviously that I’m not interested in politics,” she said.

“I’m open to anybody who wants to help the Orang Asli because I’m apolitical. I have no qualms working with anyone who has the Orang Asli interest at heart,” she said, adding that politics is not in her plans for the future.

Perkasa previously said it planned to field 50 independent candidates in the next general election, citing a loss of confidence in existing Malay-based parties.

When contacted, however, Ibrahim explained that he did not make such an offer, saying he was only encouraging Siti to venture into politics on her own.

“I just said that anyone could contest as an independent candidate, but I didn’t say I want to suggest she become a candidate.

“I encourage everyone (to consider running for elections); it’s time for educated people who have a strong stance and care for the country to come forward and contest as independents, and the public should consider voting for them,” he said, adding that it is up to Siti if she chooses to run in the next general election.

He said the public should consider independent candidates, explaining many credible and knowledgeable individuals were not politically affiliated.

A former Umno and PAS lawmaker, Ibrahim has also announced his intention to contest a Kelantan seat as an independent in the next general election.