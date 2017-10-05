Sisters molested at fast food outlet

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — What was to be a family night out at a fast food restaurant in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here turned into a nightmare when two sisters were molested after being threatened with a knife by a man.

The victims, aged 10 and three, were threatened by a man when they went to the washroom after their meal at the Jalan Pendekar 15, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, McDonald’s outlet at 8pm on Tuesday.

The elder girl was then molested.

A police source said the girls’ 39-year-old mother had earlier allowed them to go to the washroom by themselves.

“However, the two sisters took more than five minutes in the washroom and the mother suspected something was not right.

“Shortly after, the two girls rushed out of the washroom in tears, to the shock of other diners in the outlet,” the source told Malay Mail.

It is learnt that when the victims entered the washroom, a male suspect followed them before threatening them with a knife.

The sisters claimed that the suspect threatened to harm them and wanted to “touch” them in return for some cash.

The source said the victims refused, the suspect stripped the underpants off the elder girl and molested her.

“The victims then pushed the suspect away and fled the washroom area crying,” said the source.

The suspect fled the scene and was nowhere to be found when diners went out looking for him.

The family lodged a report at the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah police station.

Both girls were sent to hospital for a checkup.

Police have launched a hunt for the suspect.