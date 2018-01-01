Sisters, brothers ring in New Year with shared nuptials

Couples who tied the knot at a mass marriage registration ceremony held by the Ipoh Chinese Chin Woo Athletics Association January 1, 2018. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Jan 1 — Shared dates play a big part in the lives of sisters Lee Pooi San and Lee Pooi Yee.

Not only do they both celebrate their birthday on Sept 26, albeit being two years apart, they have now added another shared auspicious occasion: The two sisters married their respective partners today.

The sisters and their husbands joined 24 other couples who tied the knot at a mass marriage registration ceremony held by the Ipoh Chinese Chin Woo Athletics Association this morning.

Elder sister Pooi San, 25, said this was just another bond the two siblings share.

“We've always had a good relationship with each other. In fact, we usually celebrate our birthdays together even though we're two years apart,” she told reporters after registering her marriage to 29-year-old Lee Siew Loon.

“We didn't really plan this. It all just came together but it only makes this day all the more meaningful.”

Pooi Yee, 23 said it was a fortuitous delay that led her to decide on registering her marriage on the same day as her sister.

“My husband and I were supposed to register on Dec 12, but we didn't have time so we decided to follow them (my sister and her spouse).

“It's really a special day for all of us. My husband and I met in secondary school, so after six years, I'm really happy to spend my future with him.”

Coincidentally, the sisters were not the only family members to marry their respective sweethearts today.

Pooi Yee's groom, 23-year-old Pang Khang Yong, also saw his younger brother, Pang Khang Huai, getting married at the same ceremony.

To make the occasion even sweeter, today is also Khang Huai's 22nd birthday.

“This is the best birthday ever for me, and it's something I'll remember forever,” said the factory supervisor who wed 24-year-old Irene Yew Yee Leng.

“My brother and I are very close. There is so much for me to celebrate, and to share this day with him means so much.”