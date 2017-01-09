Singaporeans top foreign traffic offenders in Malaysia

Singaporeans make up the bulk in terms of unpaid summonses and blacklisted drivers among foreign drivers. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Singaporeans are the top in the list of foreigners who broke Malaysia's traffic laws in the past seven years, federal traffic police said.

Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department Chief Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus reportedly said 3,423 drivers from Singapore were blacklisted between 2010 and 2016, while 184,014 summonses issued to Singaporeans in the same period have not been paid.

This means that Singaporeans make up the bulk in terms of unpaid summonses and blacklisted drivers among foreign drivers, at 67 per cent of the total 275,663 summonses and 64 per cent of the total blacklisted drivers respectively during the same period.

According to local daily New Straits Times (NST), Brunei has the second highest number of traffic offenders in Malaysia with 63,696 unpaid summonses and 509 blacklisted drivers, while Thailand has 22,334 unpaid summonses and 1,116 blacklisted drivers.

Indonesia contributes the fourth highest number of traffic offenders here with 2,880 unpaid summonses and 36 blacklisted, while 2,739 unpaid summonses and 274 blacklisted drivers came from other countries, the report said.

Akhir said the police's duty is to enforce traffic laws, adding that the police had this year inspected 5,710 vehicles at roadblocks, besides arresting five drivers and seeing 3,275 summonses being paid.

"Foreign drivers always alleged that police are collecting money for the government to give out 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M).

"We are not a revenue collection agency.

"Our mandate is to enforce and educate road users whose disregard for traffic rules can cause deaths and accidents," he was quoted saying by NST.