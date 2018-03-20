Singaporeans snap up durians as bumper harvests drive prices down

Singapore’s The Straits Times reported that prices for the king of fruit have fallen by up to 40 per cent within a month, and some sellers are predicting prices will fall further when peak season hits in the middle of the year.

The Musang King variety is selling for between RM35.68 (S$12) and RM 59.47 per kg, down as much as RM80.28 last month and sharply lower than the RM 118.94 last year.

Durian season in Malaysia is typically from June to September, although different states peak at different times. The Straits Times report today said that southern parts of peninsular Malaysia like Johor were producing a bumper crop this month.

Across the Causeway, Singaporeans, both customers and sellers are enjoying the spoils, with vendors saying business has increased because of the low prices.

Delight Fruits’s Sam Ong said that his durians now sell out on weekends, even though prices can be 20 to 30 per cent more expensive than those on weekdays. Two weeks ago, his durians rarely sold out.

Durian Mpire’s Goh Kwee Leng in Yio Chu Kang said that they have had people queueing for the fruit during peak season, but that it also could be a post Chinese New Year slump.

His son, Ming Hong, however said the prices are ultimately unpredictable as they depend on external factors like the climate and demand from China, which tends to raise prices.