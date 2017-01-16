Singaporean woman wins RM24m jackpot in Malaysia with RM4 ticket

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A 50-year-old Singaporean housewife was shocked to learn that she had struck it big when she won a RM24 million jackpot in Malaysia recently.
The woman won the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on January 4 by asking her uncle in Johor to bid on her behalf with a RM4 ticket, New Straits Times reported.
“I would give some money to my uncle to buy numbers for me whenever I visit him in Malaysia.
“I do not bet regularly. The winning set (19, 20, 23, 50, 53 and 54) is my favourite numbers which I had been buying for four years,” she was quoted saying, according to Sports Toto in a statement today.
She said the prize money would be used for her children’s education fund.
New Straits Times also reported that Power Toto (6/55) created two millionaires from Sarawak and Selangor, who won RM6,689,972.05 on Christmas eve in 2016 and RM3,551,156 on Jan 4, respectively.