Singaporean woman wins RM24m jackpot in Malaysia with RM4 ticket

A Singaporean housewife won the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on January 4, and received RM24 million in winnings. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A 50-year-old Singaporean housewife was shocked to learn that she had struck it big when she won a RM24 million jackpot in Malaysia recently.

The woman won the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on January 4 by asking her uncle in Johor to bid on her behalf with a RM4 ticket, New Straits Times reported.

“I would give some money to my uncle to buy numbers for me whenever I visit him in Malaysia.

“I do not bet regularly. The winning set (19, 20, 23, 50, 53 and 54) is my favourite numbers which I had been buying for four years,” she was quoted saying, according to Sports Toto in a statement today.

She said the prize money would be used for her children’s education fund.

New Straits Times also reported that Power Toto (6/55) created two millionaires from Sarawak and Selangor, who won RM6,689,972.05 on Christmas eve in 2016 and RM3,551,156 on Jan 4, respectively.