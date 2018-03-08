Singaporean caught here for armed robbery after two decades on the run

The police said in a press release last night that the 59-year-old man was arrested on Monday with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“He was subsequently extradited back to Singapore on March 6, 2018 and will be charged in Court on March 8, 2018 with the offence of Armed Robbery with Common Intention,” said the police.

The crime carries with it the penalty of 14 years imprisonment and up to 12 strokes of the cane.

The robbery happened on July 5, 1996 outside an OCBC bank branch near Block 65 Yuan Kuang Road.

The fugitive and his accomplice spotted their then 43-year-old victim heading back to his car after withdrawing money.

Armed with knives, the duo approached the victim and robbed him of around S$44,000 before fleeing on a stolen motorcycle.

The police said they were able to apprehend two men — who are now aged 59 and 65 — on the same day of the crime after an intensive operation and they were “duly charged in Court”.

However, the now 59-year old man managed to elude capture. TODAY understands that all three perpetrators are Singaporeans.

“The arrest and extradition of the suspect after 22 years on the run was made possible through the strong support of the Royal Malaysia Polic (RMP),” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julian Chee.

Chee, who is also the Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division added: “I would like to thank the RMP for their efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Through good partnership with foreign law enforcement agencies, the police will persevere and ensure that criminals are brought back to face justice regardless how long it takes.” — TODAY