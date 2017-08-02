Singaporean businessman charged with cruelty to animal

In a clip uploaded online, Yee, 30, is seen attacking the dog after it rushed at him while he was cycling and caused him to fall.PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — A Singaporean businessman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with cruelty to an animal.

Yee Kok Chew, 57, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out before Magistrate Mohd Azali Ibrahim.

He was charged with ill-treating a mongrel dog, by the name of Furby, by hitting it , causing the animal to suffer pain at a guard house at Taman Melody, Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, here at 8.49 pm on April 2 this year.

The charge, under Section 44 (1)(a) of the Animal Act 1953, provides a fine of up to RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, if found guilty.

Yee was allowed bail of RM3,000 with one Malaysian surety and the court also set Sept 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim prosecuted, while Yee was represented by lawyer Joshua Andran.

Last April , a video recording showing an image of a man hitting a dog at a guard house of a housing area at Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, went viral on the social media.

The dog is now placed at the Petaling Jaya Veterinary Office. — Bernama