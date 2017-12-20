Singapore to enhance security measures at checkpoints during festive period

Singapore's ICA said motorists using the land checkpoints could expect enhanced checks on their vehicles, including the checking of car bonnets and car boots. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 20 — The Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today said it will be stepping up security checks and patrols at the republic’s air, land and sea checkpoints during the year-end festive period.

The Authority said, as such, more time would be needed for immigration clearance and travellers should include this into their plans.

“Our borders are our first line of defence and security at our checkpoints remains the ICA’s top priority,” it said in a statement here.

Motorists using the land checkpoints could expect enhanced checks on their vehicles, including the checking of car bonnets and car boots, it said.

ICA also advised motorists to check the traffic situation through Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

It said travellers using the air and sea checkpoints should also cater sufficient time for security checks.

“We seek the public’s understanding and cooperation as we keep our borders safe this festive season,” added the Authority. — Bernama