Singapore seizes cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysian-registerd lorry

4,844 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint. ― Picture courtesy of Immigration & Checkpoints Authority/TODAYSINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Offices from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized 4,844 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes on Monday (February 6) after they conducted checks on a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The vehicle was driven by a 50-year-old male Malaysian, who had declared the lorry contained a consignment of cooking oil.

However, upon noticing anomalies in the scanned images of the vehicle, ICA officers searched the vehicle and found duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in one of the boxes among the consignment.

Further checks on a few other boxes revealed more duty-unpaid cigarettes. The driver, the exhibits and the lorry were handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigations, said the ICA.

The potential duty as well as Goods and Services Tax on the duty-unpaid cigarettes amounted to about S$382,600 and S$23,320, respectively.

The vehicle used in the commission of such offences is liable to be forfeited. ― TODAY