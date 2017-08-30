Singapore PM congratulates Najib over National Day

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted the close cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia in his letter. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a letter congratulating Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Malaysia’s National Day tomorrow.

“Singapore deeply values our friendship and cooperation with Malaysia. We share a long history with strong people-to-people ties and closely inter-linked economies,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was made available to Bernama here.

“Today, we are among each other’s top trading and investment partners.

“Projects such as the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link will bring our peoples even closer together,” he said in the letter.

Lee said Malaysia had achieved remarkable growth and success over the past 60 years.

“Malaysia has a strong and vibrant economy, and plays an active and influential role in our region and the international community. As Malaysia’s close neighbour, Singapore too has benefited from Malaysia’s stability and prosperity,” he said.

Lee noted that Singapore and Malaysia also worked closely in multilateral forums such as Asean and the United Nations.

“In an increasingly unpredictable global environment, our two countries need to work even more closely to tackle common threats and challenges, including radicalisation and terrorism,” said Lee.

He is confident that the two governments would continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation and work for the shared vision of a stable, cohesive and connected ASEAN.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on the special occasion of Malaysia’s 60th Merdeka Day. Ho Ching (Mrs Lee) and I wish you and (Datin Seri) Rosmah (Mansor) continued good health and success.

“We also look forward to welcoming you in Singapore for the 8th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat later this year,” said Lee. — Bernama