Singapore MFA expresses sadness over tragic express bus accident

An express bus travelling north plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine at Km137 of the North-South Expressway. — Foto courtesy of Facebook/Seruan Malaikat Jibrail. JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 24 — Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) has conveyed their sadness over the express bus tragic accident that killed 14 people and injured 16 others at Kilometre 137.3 of the North South Expressway near Kampung Jayor, Pagoh here, this morning.

In a statement here today, the ministry said currently the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru is in close contact with Johor authorities.

“Our Consul-General and MFA officers are at the hospital in Muar to assist affected Singaporeans and their next of kin,” it said here today.

Early today, an express bus travelling north plunged into a 10 metre ravine at Kilometre 137.3 of North-South Expressway early today, killing two Singaporean (both females) and injured six Singaporean (five males, one female).

Those who were injured were Muhammmad Hilmi, Mustafa Yasin, Mohd Syed, Govinda Raj and Alifah Mohd Said while the deceased were identified as Au Poi Kiew and Hamimah Mamo.— Bernama